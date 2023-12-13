Alamar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $2,132,621.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SIGI traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $102.40. 8,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,831. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $108.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.92%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

