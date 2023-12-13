Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. MongoDB makes up 2.7% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.44.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,129,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total transaction of $177,368.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $100,491.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 34,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,129,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,511 shares of company stock valued at $108,766,329 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDB traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.92. The stock had a trading volume of 259,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.59 and a 52-week high of $442.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $373.43 and its 200 day moving average is $375.37. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.90 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

