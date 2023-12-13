Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $3.22 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Centene accounts for 2.4% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Centene by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 617,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,623,000 after acquiring an additional 260,900 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,470,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 473,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,227. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

