Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. DexCom comprises approximately 2.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 141,272.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after buying an additional 47,288,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,096,967,000 after buying an additional 274,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in DexCom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $497,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,378,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $46,122.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,101.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $413,790.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,977 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.55. The company had a trading volume of 483,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,150. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day moving average of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.64 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

