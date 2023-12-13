Alamar Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,403 shares during the period. Smartsheet accounts for 2.1% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. 193,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,975. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.89 and a beta of 0.86. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $52.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMAR. UBS Group began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $830,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,826 shares in the company, valued at $22,792,960.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $45,163.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 6,905 shares in the company, valued at $298,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $830,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,792,960.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,815 shares of company stock worth $2,858,415. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

