AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.350-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Get AECOM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ACM

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $92.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,293. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $93.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.62%.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 106.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,525,000 after buying an additional 1,709,275 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 39.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after buying an additional 972,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.