Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 531,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 479,910 shares.The stock last traded at $3.23 and had previously closed at $3.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADV. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts bought 35,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $71,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 641,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher Growe bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 35,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,834. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 91.7% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 3,124,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,967 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 37.5% during the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,250,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 341,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

