Adalta Capital Management LLC Invests $227,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,569,000 after buying an additional 1,850,187 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of LLY stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $587.12. 579,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,217. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The firm has a market cap of $557.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $587.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.98.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eli Lilly and Company
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Hot upgrades in beaten-down, high-yield consumer staples
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.