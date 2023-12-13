70,974 Shares in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Bought by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after buying an additional 3,325,555 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,391,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,909,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,925 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,325,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,769,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

