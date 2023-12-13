1,800 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 319,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 86,696 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 499,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 45,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,033,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after buying an additional 340,279 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXMT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. 731,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,169. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 217.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $50,457.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,830.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

