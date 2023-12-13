1,300 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,849,000 after purchasing an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.1 %

APD opened at $267.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.38 and its 200-day moving average is $285.38. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

