1,183,696 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,183,696 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $49,183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 19,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

