Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,890 ($36.28).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WIZZ shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.60) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($42.68) to GBX 3,200 ($40.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 3,860 ($48.46) to GBX 3,000 ($37.66) in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 2,008 ($25.21) on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,518.50 ($19.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,229 ($40.53). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,791.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,210.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, insider Enrique Dupuy de Lome Chavarri acquired 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,877 ($23.56) per share, with a total value of £26,672.17 ($33,482.51). Corporate insiders own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

