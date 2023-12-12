WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

WESCO International has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WESCO International to earn $16.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

WESCO International Trading Up 3.4 %

WCC opened at $166.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.02. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $117.12 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.64. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total transaction of $2,003,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,078,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter worth $483,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WESCO International by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.86.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

