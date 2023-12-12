Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $114.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RHP. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.67.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.1 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE RHP opened at $105.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $106.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,384 shares of company stock worth $3,021,220. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,011,000 after purchasing an additional 344,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 121,348 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,669,000 after purchasing an additional 93,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.