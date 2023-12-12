WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Shares of WaFd stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. WaFd has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.20 million. WaFd had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 12.38%. WaFd’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WaFd will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. WaFd’s payout ratio is 26.88%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 60.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 120.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

