United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

United Community Banks has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. United Community Banks has a payout ratio of 42.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

UCBI stock opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.02. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $355.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.45 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,976 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

