Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 2.4% of RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after buying an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,730,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,333,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after purchasing an additional 864,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE UNP opened at $232.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.26. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

