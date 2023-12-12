Truist Financial Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $1,015.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $995.00 to $1,015.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Get Broadcom alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,029.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $904.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $874.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom has a one year low of $540.91 and a one year high of $1,039.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.67% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 40.56 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.