Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX) Announces €0.01 Dividend

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Tritax EuroBox Stock Performance

Shares of Tritax EuroBox stock opened at GBX 57.50 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 53.10. Tritax EuroBox has a 1-year low of GBX 43.55 ($0.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 73 ($0.92). The company has a market cap of £243.07 million, a P/E ratio of 236.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

About Tritax EuroBox

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.