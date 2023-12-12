Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.79.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trevena by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 685,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

