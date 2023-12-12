Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.36.

TOL stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 151.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 790,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,437,000 after purchasing an additional 231,506 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

