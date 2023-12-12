Thunder Brawl One Day Trading Volume Reaches $746,750.92 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $4.93 million and $746,750.92 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for about $0.0272 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.0262489 USD and is down -2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $617,032.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

