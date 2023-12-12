SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSLGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Saturday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

SSSSL stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

