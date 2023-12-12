StockNews.com Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Brinker International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Brinker International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Shares of EAT opened at $41.18 on Friday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.30.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

