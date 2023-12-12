StockNews.com Downgrades Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.43.

Get Ciena alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIEN

Ciena Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $44.97 on Friday. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. Ciena’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $203,259.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,833.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,833.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,852. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Ciena by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,801,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,110,000 after buying an additional 221,721 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Ciena by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 968,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after buying an additional 92,491 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 636,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.