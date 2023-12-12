SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut SP Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, October 20th.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of SP stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.99%. Equities analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 75.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Featured Articles

