Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 389,911 Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 389,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Annexon by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Annexon in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Annexon from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Annexon stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

