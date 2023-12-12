Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.13.

SHLS opened at $13.96 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 19.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

