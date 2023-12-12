Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,036.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,346 shares of company stock worth $299,530 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.7 %

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

WY stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

