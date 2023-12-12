Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Buys Shares of 12,970 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. Blackstone accounts for about 1.0% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 7.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 61,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 858,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 244,990 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX opened at $112.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $117.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.99.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

