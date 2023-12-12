SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,500,000 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,250,000. Alphabet accounts for about 15.6% of SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL
Alphabet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $133.29 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $141.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.69 and a 200-day moving average of $129.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Don’t hesitate to trade Hess well below Chevron’s buyout price
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 high short-interest retail stocks to buy on the dip
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Transportation industry breakout will make these stocks rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.