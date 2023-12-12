Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.5% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,602 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $623.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $575.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $625.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $276.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COST shares. HSBC began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.