Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SELB. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.83.

The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $136.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

