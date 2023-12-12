Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SELB. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 18th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.83.
View Our Latest Research Report on SELB
Selecta Biosciences Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 14,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.
Selecta Biosciences Company Profile
Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Selecta Biosciences
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.