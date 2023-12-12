Sandler Capital Management Buys 48,410 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 102.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Eaton makes up approximately 1.6% of Sandler Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Eaton by 25.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 12.9% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Eaton by 6.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock opened at $234.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.24. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.23.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

