Sandler Capital Management Acquires 2,663 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sandler Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $466.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $457.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.90. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,730 shares of company stock valued at $35,686,991. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.