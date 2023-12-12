Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SAGE. StockNews.com raised Sage Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.61.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 million. Research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

