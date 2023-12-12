Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 895,120 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,171,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895,120 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.54% of Chevron worth $1,600,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $144.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.84. The company has a market cap of $272.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

