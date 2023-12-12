Rodgers Brothers Inc. Purchases 8,473 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,237 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.7% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,037,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.35. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

