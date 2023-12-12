Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $6.78 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $144.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

