Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,152,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212,777 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America makes up approximately 0.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $159,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $166.23 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.64.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

