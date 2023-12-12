Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 17,728 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 531,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,728 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $96,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.82 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

