Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,224,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $193,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,880,000 after purchasing an additional 141,337 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,749,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $160.04 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

