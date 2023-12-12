Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 568,704 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises about 0.7% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.58% of Discover Financial Services worth $167,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE DFS opened at $103.31 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

