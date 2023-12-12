Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $358,000 in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 498,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,565,000 after acquiring an additional 95,078 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 2.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 452,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,519 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,371,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA stock opened at $355.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $382.04.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 71.06%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,033.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727 over the last 90 days. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy USA

About Murphy USA

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.