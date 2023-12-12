RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $184.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.