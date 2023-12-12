RAM Investment Partners LLC Sells 19 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

RAM Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.1% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $623.50 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $627.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $575.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.