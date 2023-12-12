RAM Investment Partners LLC Purchases 139 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.31.

CRM stock opened at $251.27 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $263.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,883,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,726,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,898,900.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 867,297 shares of company stock worth $194,015,410. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

