RAM Investment Partners LLC Has $676,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RAM Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.3% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %
AbbVie stock opened at $150.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.66. The firm has a market cap of $265.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
