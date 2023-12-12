RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target Raised to $42.00

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $36.08 on Friday. RadNet has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,604.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $401.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $354,227.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $354,227.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 73,904 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,253,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,423,000 after acquiring an additional 39,619 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,066,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after acquiring an additional 194,218 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

